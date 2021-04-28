Work for setting up 500-bed Covid hospital begins in Panipat

Work for setting up of the 500-bed temporary hospital for Covid-19 patients began near the Indian Oil Corporation’s Panipat refinery on Wednesday.

The hospital is being set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with the Haryana government.

As per officials, 250-bed hospital will be set up in the first phase and the second phase of the 250-bed hospital will be set up later. As per a tweet of Haryana health minister Anil Vij, the Army’s Western Command has been asked to provide doctors and other medical staff for the facilities.

Officials said that material has already reached and hundreds of labourers and employees will continue for 24 hours in shifts. The first phase of the hospital will be made operational in the next 10 days and the second phase will start admitting patients in the third week of May.

The hospital is being set up near the Panipat refinery due the availability of oxygen within the plant. The hospital will have a direct pipeline from the refinery for uninterrupted oxygen supply. He said that work for setting up of an underground oxygen pipeline will start from Friday.

Panipat deputy commissioner Dharmender Singh said that all other formalities for supply of electricity, drinking water, and toilets are being made and an agency for management of the biomedical waste has been hired.