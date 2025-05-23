Work resumes at sub-registrar offices in Agra after 21 days

The otherwise deserted tehsil premises till Thursday, came to life on Friday and work for registration of sale deeds, wills, agreements, gifts etc beside other routine work resumed after a gap of 21 days, on Friday, at the offices of the sub-registrar on the Tehsil premises of Agra after lawyers and deed writers called off their ongoing strike. The damaged portion at the entrance of sub-registrar office in Agra on Friday. (HT Photo)

Hearing in revenue courts also resumed on Friday.

The Agra district magistrate met with lawyers and deed writers and assured them that their interests will not be harmed.

Arvind Kumar Dubey, general secretary, Tehsil Bar Association, Agra, said that lawyers and deed writers in Agra were on strike since May 3 against state government’s proposal to open front offices at sub-registrar offices on PPP model all over state.

“Our main objection was that recruitment of ‘Nibhandhan Mitra’ at the proposed front offices will encourage privatisation. In this regard DM Arvind Mallappa Bangari accompanied by additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) and assistant director general (stamp and registration) came to the site where lawyers were sitting on protest on Thursday afternoon and discussions were held,” Dubey said.

“The DM and officials have given in writing that no recruitment of ‘Nibhandhan Mitra’ will take place and the proposed front offices will only cater to facilities including that of drinking water, waiting room and others through private agencies.

Meanwhile, as a result of the storm on Wednesday, the roof of the parking lot, where the lawyers and deed writers were sitting on protest till Thursday, fell on Friday morning. Because of the strike ending a day before, nobody was harmed.