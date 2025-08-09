Work seriously to ensure sanitation across Gurugram: divisional commissioner

Gurugram divisional commissioner RC Bidhan on Thursday directed civic officials to work with urgency and seriousness to ensure proper sanitation across the city. Chairing a review meeting at the mini-secretariat conference hall, Bidhan outlined three priority measures—ensuring no garbage is left around tractor trolleys, penalising habitual litterers, and strictly enforcing the ban on single-use polythene, said officials familiar with the matter on Friday. Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar and municipal commissioner of Gurugram Pradeep Dahiya were also present in the meeting.

“If anyone is seen throwing garbage outside the trolleys, they must first be counselled. If they repeat the offence, a challan should be issued. Polythene use must be stopped with firm enforcement,” Bidhan told sanitation in-charge officers.

Ward-wise sanitation reports were reviewed during the session. Bidhan instructed that on Friday morning that all in-charge officers must physically inspect their areas and share photographs of garbage-vulnerable points (GVPs) with Google locations in the official group by 7am. Each tractor trolley, he added, should have a sanitation worker to encourage residents to deposit waste directly into the vehicle.

Bidhan further emphasised that all GVPs and secondary collection points must be cleaned daily. “If required, deploy additional vehicles to ensure timely lifting of garbage,” Bidhan said.

Following the meeting, Bidhan, accompanied by senior officials, toured sectors 15, 31, and 40 to inspect GVPs and secondary points. The inspection team also checked whether tractor trolleys were covered to prevent spillage and whether garbage was being removed on schedule.

The municipal commissioner of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner said the corporation is already taking steps to address sanitation challenges and that residents will notice visible improvements within 10 days. “Our teams are on the ground daily, and we are increasing monitoring to ensure accountability,” Dahiya said.

Residents welcomed the commissioner’s focus but expressed frustration over recurring issues. “Every few months, there’s an inspection and promises are made, but the problem returns. We hope this time the directions are actually implemented so our lanes don’t smell and drains aren’t clogged,” said Rajkumar Yadav, RWA president of Sector 46.

Officials said strict monitoring in the coming weeks will be key to sustaining cleanliness efforts and ensuring that Gurugram’s sanitation standards match its aspirations as a leading urban hub.