World Cup Extravaganza: Cricket & cuisine unite as city hotels offer special menus, big screens

LUCKNOW As the cricket fever sweeps Lucknow, the city’s hotels, restaurants, and clubs are pulling out all the stops to celebrate the upcoming World Cup, and the municipal corporation has also swung into action to ensure a seamless experience for all cricket enthusiasts. Giant Screen Set Up at 1090 Crossing for Live ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Matches in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta)

The city is abuzz with excitement as it is set to host the first World Cup match on Thursday, and various establishments are rolling out exclusive offers to attract crowds eager to witness the cricketing extravaganza.

Where the Action Unfolds

The Golf Club, in a sporty spirit, has erected a giant screen for its members to savor the matches. Not stopping there, the club is also offering enticing discounts on delectable food and beverages, as shared by Lalbir Singh, an office bearer of the Golf Club.

A 5-Star Treat for Cricket Fans

Riya Pandey of Novotel Lucknow, a renowned 5-star hotel, revealed their exclusive offering of a 25% discount on delectable food and beverages at Edge - Rooftop Bar and Lounge. Guests can enjoy the live cricket action on the big screen while indulging in cricket-inspired food and drink combos. Riya further extended a warm invitation to gather friends and family for a memorable dining experience blending cricket thrills with delicious cuisine and great company. Additionally, The Square, their all-day dining restaurant, will feature cricket-themed decorations and a sports corner for in-house guests.

Hosting International Stars

Sarvesh Goel, the promoter of Centrum Hotel, said that the Cricket Team of England will be their esteemed guests from October 27 to 30. Following that, the Team of Afghanistan will stay at their hotel from October 31 to November 4. The hotel has specially trained its staff to pamper these international cricket stars and provide them with top-notch services, leaving an indelible mark on Lucknow’s hospitality, he added.

Ready to Welcome Guests for the World Cup

Shabahat Hussain of Taj Hotel confirmed that they are all set to welcome guests for the World Cup. Special arrangements have been made for the live telecast of matches within the hotel premises. Shyam Kishnani, the Joint Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Hotel and Restaurant Association, predicted a significant boost for the hospitality industry due to the World Cup matches in the state capital.

City Hotels Fully Booked Ahead of Key Matches

In a testament to the city’s enthusiasm for cricket, Shyam Kishnani shared that no rooms in city hotels are available before the India-England match on October 29. He added, “The hotel industry has rooms booked, and we don’t have any vacant rooms on October 28 & 29 when India faces England at Ekana. Furthermore, hotels are seeing healthy occupancies leading up to the matches on October 12, October 16, October 21, and November 3, with decent occupancy continuing from November 22, coinciding with the start of the marriage season.”

LMC’s Preparations for a Pristine Experience

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has gone the extra mile in enhancing the World Cup experience. New lights have been installed around the Ekana stadium to ensure perfect visibility. Special cleaning drives have been organised to maintain the area around the stadium in a pristine condition. Inderjeet Singh, the municipal commissioner, stated that fogging and anti-larvae drives have been conducted while arrangements for parking have also been addressed.

Telecom giant rolls out exclusive offers

In the wake of the World Cup, Airtel has revealed special cricket-themed plans to enhance its customers’ experience. The telecom giant is rolling out extended benefits designed to keep cricket enthusiasts connected without worrying about running out of data while streaming the matches. For Airtel’s prepaid customers, there’s a dedicated data pack that offers exceptional value. Priced at just ₹99, customers can now enjoy unlimited data for a period of 2 days. Additionally, Airtel is offering another exciting option with 6GB of data for a single day at an affordable rate of ₹49. In a further move to engage cricket-loving customers, Airtel DTH is partnering with Star, the official broadcaster of the World Cup. This collaboration includes special recharge offers for DTH services, making it easier for subscribers to access and add channels from the Star Sports portfolio.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON