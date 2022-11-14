World Diabetes Day: People making bad food choices due to western influence, work stress, says U.P. Dy CM

LUCKNOW: The race to get ahead in our professional lives is causing us tremendous stress and thus, we should all take out time to exercise daily, said Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on World Diabetes Day, which is observed across the globe on November 14. The minister, who also holds the health portfolio, pointed out that people are abandoning good old Indian food habits due to work culture and western influence.

Speaking at the ‘Diabetic Retinopathy’ conference organised by the Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India (UP chapter) on Monday, Pathak said, “Indian cultural practices include yoga and ayurveda -- both crucial in fighting chronic diseases and increasing immunity. However, the western influence is disorganising our culture. Therefore, we should practice yoga daily and take out time for other exercises to fight ailments.” The conference was held at Lucknow-based King George’s Medical University.

Meanwhile, in a press statement issued on the day, Dr Shobhit Chawla, medical director and chief vitreoretinal consultant at Prakash Netra Kendra, said, “With the growing incidence of diabetes, it has been estimated that Diabetic retinopathy (DR) affects 1 in 3 people with diabetes and remains the leading cause of blindness in young working-aged adults. An estimated of 16% of all diabetic patients go through retinopathy. Out of them, 5% have advanced retinopathy that can cause permanent eye damage.”

Echoing a similar opinion, Professor Anuj Maheshwari, chairman, research society for study of diabetes in India (UP chapter), said, “Diabetes is more than just controlling sugar levels. We need to pay more attention to kidney and cardiac-related complications -- which have emerged as the major reasons behind the death of several diabetic patients. It has been observed that diabetes patients stop taking blood pressure and cholesterol medicines without their doctor’s advice. This is an extremely harmful practice.”

During the event, Dr AK Tewari, secretary of the society and well-known diabetes expert, informed the gathering that the iconic Rumi Gate in Lucknow was illuminated with blue lights on Monday to highlight the city’s commitment towards fighting diabetes.

Citing the drop in the age group being affected by type II diabetes, Dr Tewari added that even the youth are being affected by diabetes on a large scale. Therefore, there is an urgent need to launch a “school health programme” to check the disease.

Homeopathy dept conducts free health camps across state

LUCKNOW: To mark the World Diabetes Day on November 14, the Uttar Pradesh homeopathy department on Monday conducted health camps across the state. “All our colleges and the dispensaries across Uttar Pradesh provided free check-ups to the visitors at the camp. The aim was to make people aware about diabetes and other associated health issues such as organ damage,” said Dr Arvind Kumar Verma, director homeopathy, Uttar Pradesh.

Aside from hospitals, camps were conducted at other public places as well. One of the camps was set up in the reception area of Jawahar Bhawan, a building that houses several government offices and has a footfall of over 10,000 every day. “Diabetes can be avoided through lifestyle changes. Besides, the diseases can be controlled with good and active lifestyle along with balanced diet,” added Dr Verma.