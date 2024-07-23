Yadav Bandhus perform ‘jalabhishek’ at KV temple

As per an old tradition, many Yadav Bandhus performed ‘jalabhishek’ with great spiritual fervor at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the first Monday of Sravan. As many as 45 members of the group performed the ritual in the sanctum sanctorum. (HT)

All members entered the temple from Dhundhiraj Gate as a separate line was created for them. This group was led by Jantraleshwar Yadav. From this group, 15 Yadav Bandhus, including national president of Kashi Vishwanath Dal, Jantraleshwar Yadav, chairman of OBC commissioner Jagdish Yadav, former minister Manoj Yadav, Nisha Yadav and Hemant Yadav along with 100 others reached Sheetala Ghat.

They collected Ganga water in pitchers and first performed jalabhishek to Maa Sheetala at Sheetala Ghat and then filled their pitchers with Gangajal again and reached Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple via Dhundhiraj Ganesh gate.

Some Yadav Bandhus expressed their resentment over 21 people being given entry to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple by the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration. After the opposition, 45 Yadav Bandhus were given entry to perform Jalabhishek in the sanctum sanctorum.

Regarding this, the temple administration stated that there was huge crowd of devotees on the first Monday of Sravan. However, some Yadav brothers wanted to stop the line and first perform Jalabhishek in the sanctum sanctorum and being annoyed with the time taken to stop the line, they left after having Jhanki Darshan. As per the request of the security personnel there, if they had waited for some time, they could have been allowed to perform Jalabhishek, the administration said.