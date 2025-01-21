Yamuna E-way mishap: Two dozen injured as buses collide

About two dozen passengers were injured when two private buses collided on the Yamuna Expressway in the wee hours of Tuesday. The collision took place at the 160 milestone within the limits of the Khandoli police station of Agra district. One of the damaged buses on Yamuna Expressway (HT Photo)

Police sources in Agra said that both buses were coming from Delhi and were heading towards Lucknow. One bus rammed into the other from behind after its driver fell asleep behind the wheel, losing control over it.

Police reached the spot and the injured passengers were rushed to health centres in ambulances.