YB Khurania appointed as next Odisha DGP

The Odisha government on Friday appointed 1990-batch IPS officer YB Khurania as the 38th Director General of Police. Khurania will succeed Arun Kumar Sarangi, who has been serving as the head of the state police force since December 2023. New Odisha DGP YB Khurania.

The appointment came a few days after the Centre approved the premature repatriation of Khurania, serving as Special Director General of the Border Security Force to his parent cadre Odisha with immediate effect.

A decorated officer having received many commendations and rewards including the Governor’s Medal and President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Khurania has served as the superintendent of police in Rourkela, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam and several other districts of Odisha.

He also served as range DIG/IG of Central Range, Southern Range and Northern Range. Besides, he served as the Inspector General of anti-Maoist Operations, police commissioner of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and special director of state vigilance.

Khurania joined the BSF as IG Frontier headquarters, south Bengal in 2018 and was promoted to Special Director General (Western Command) in July 2021 till he was repatriated early this month.