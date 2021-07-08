Yerwada building to house all state govt offices in city soon

PUNE Pune is to have a second premises that will house state government offices soon.

Pune city has a central building in front of the collector’s office where state government offices like agriculture, forest, prison, information, anti-corruption and tourism are located. Other prominent government offices are at the administrative building located in front of the Council hall.

Now the government is planning to bring all offices under one roof in Yerwada.

The Maharashtra government had given the nod for the project with an assurance of enough budgetary provisions.

This second “central building” will be located in in Yerwada, land for which has already been earmarked. The public works department will construct the building.

Sunil Tingre, MLA from Vadgaonsheri, said, “Recently Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar took a review. As Pawar also holds charge of the finance ministry, enough provision will be made to construct the building. Initially, five acres were earmarked and if needed, it can increase to 10 acres.”

Pune has many state offices scattered all over the city. An official from the public works department speaking on condition of on anonymity said, “Many state properties are rented. If all these offices are at one place, it will be easier for both, administration and citizens.”