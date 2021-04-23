Yogi launches 24x7 digital oxygen supply monitoring system

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a digital platform for 24x7 live monitoring of the oxygen supply system across Uttar Pradesh to deal with the current shortage of the medical gas in government and private hospitals.

He noted that a large number of Covid-19 positive were staying in home isolation and added that oxygen should be supplied to the needy at home as well. Besides, the state government will conduct oxygen audit to maintain a balance between the demand and supply chain, he said.

The installation of oxygen plants should be expedited in private medical colleges, he added. Along with the Covid care fund, the CSR funds should be utilized for the purpose, he said. The chief minister asked the medical education department to play a pivotal role in the installation of oxygen plants.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the digital platform had been established in coordination with the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), medical education, medical health and family welfare, transport and home departments by Rodic Consultants Private Limited.

The representatives of the company would be present in government and private hospitals to ensure smooth supply of oxygen in a timely manner, he said.

The monitoring system will have live information on the demand of oxygen by hospitals in various districts, allotment, loading of oxygen in the vehicles, live location of vehicles moving on the highways, the supply of the oxygen and utilization, he said.

A web portal link has been created for the supply of the oxygen. It can be used by officers and employees associated with the oxygen supply chain. Representatives of the company will upload the oxygen requirement details of the hospital on the portal. While tracking the online presence of the vehicles engaged in oxygen supply on the portal, the nearest vehicle will be sent to the hospital that required immediate supply, he said

Vehicles engaged in oxygen supply work will be connected to this platform. Representatives of the company will be also present at the refill stations to expedite oxygen supply. Efforts were also being made to ensure availability of drivers in every oxygen vehicle for their regular movement, he said.