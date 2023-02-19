Yogi, Maharashtra CM to attend Shivaji birth anniversary event at Agra Fort today

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde are expected to attend the birth anniversary function of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Agra Fort’s “Diwan-e-aam” on Sunday.

Vinod Patil, the president of Ajinkya Deogiri Prathisthaan, which in collaboration with cultural department of Maharashtra government, has organised the event, said that UP and Maharashtra CMs would attend the function.

The superintending archaeologist for Agra Circle of Archaeological Survey of India Raj Kumar Patel said ASI head office in Delhi has granted permission for the event at “Diwan-e-aam”, which holds a special significance in Shivaji’s life.

‘Diwan-e-aam’ was in news recently after ASI barricaded it and tourists were banned from entering the covered area. This was after cracks developed in roof, arches and pillar tops of Diwan-e-aam. ASI hasn’t assigned any specific reason for the cracks. The ASI official maintained that venue for Sunday event will be away from barricaded area of Diwan-e-aam.

“Diwan-e-aam in Agra Fort is a symbol of pride in life of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He had shown courage in Mughal emperor Aurangzeb ‘darbar’ here. That is why this spot has been chosen to celebrate the birth anniversary of great Maratha ruler who also became one of the finest rulers of his time,” Patil said.

‘Three-hour duration event will be held from 7 pm till 10 pm on Sunday. Colourful events would mark the occasion. Such event will strengthen the Agra connect in the life of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who moved out of Agra Fort to aim for ‘swarajya’ or self-rule by fighting against invaders,” Patil said. He said more events will be organised to strengthen UP-Maharashtra connect.

Historians said Shivaji Maharaj had been to Aurangzeb’s ‘darbar’ (court) held at Diwan-e-aam in Agra Fort in 1666 but was hurt by treatment he received from Mughal emperor. He made his displeasure public and the angry emperor placed Shivaji under house arrest.

Many believe that after being placed under house arrest so far away from his home state, Shivaji planned and executed his escape. Crackers too might be burst in the open arena of Ramlila ground ahead of Agra Fort.

