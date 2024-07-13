Yogi reviews LS poll results with Agra div ministers, MLAs

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met ministers and BJP legislators of the Agra division, giving them a lesson or two on how to get ready for the 2027 U.P. assembly elections. Elected representatives of Agra division with CM Yogi Aditya Nath in Lucknow on Friday. (HT Photo)

Yogi asked the public representatives to reach out to the people, including Dalits and the poor, and take corrective measures to ensure that the party’s performance improves.

He told the party MLAs to remain active on social media to counter falsehood of opposition parties.

The meeting was part of the sequence of feedback sessions he is having with the senior BJP leaders and elected representatives about the party’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in which it won 33 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

“Yes, the chief minister asked us about the BJP’s performance in 2022 assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the respective constituencies. He asked us to meet the beneficiaries of government schemes and the families of those getting government jobs and have pictures/selfies with them,” said an MLA who attended the meeting.

The BJP had a mixed bag of results in the Lok Sabha elections in Agra division. The party won the Agra and Mathura Lok Sabha seats by over three lakh votes but scraped through in Fatehpur Sikri. The party lost the Firozabad and Mainpuri Lok Sabha seats to the Samajwadi Party.

Many blamed the sharp drop in the Fatehpur Sikri victory margin on rebel candidate Rameshwar Chaudhary, son of sitting BJP MLA Chaudhary Babulal.

Another legislator said the MLAs were asked to explain their understanding about the reasons for the difference in votes during state assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls and reveal which segment moved away from party. The MLAs were also asked to suggest measures to improve the party’s performance.

There was also a discussion about the impact of the Opposition’s campaign that the BJP wanted 400 plus seats to change the Constitution of India. Many of the MLAs said “false propaganda” on the issue was the reason for the fall in the party’s vote share. It was felt that the propaganda could not be countered.

A public representative from Mathura said there was a need to make the official machinery work. The public representative said the problems of the people should be resolved at the local level as everything could not be taken up at the state capital level.

Chaudhary Babulal, the sitting BJP MLA from Fatehpur Sikri, was not present at the meeting. His son Rameshwar Chaudhary contested the Lok Sabha polls against the party’s official candidate Raj Kumar Chahar in Fatehpur Sikri and created a dent in the party’s vote share. As a result, the BJP’s victory margin of over 4 lakh votes in 2019 was reduced to a few thousand votes in 2024.

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Mathura MLA Shrikant Sharma was not present at the meeting. Uttar Pradesh minister and MLA from Mainpuri Jaiveer Singh was away, reportedly on medical grounds.