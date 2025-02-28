Yogi rewards Mahakumbh warriors

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that sanitation, health workers involved in the Mahakumbh and drivers associated with the operation of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses in the mega event would receive an additional bonus of ₹10,000 from the state government. UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressing sanitation and health workers at Mahakumbh Nagar in Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He also declared that all sanitation and health workers would be covered under a ₹5 lakh health insurance scheme through Ayushman Bharat or the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Appreciating the sanitation and health workers’ service during the mega event, he presented them with gifts and insurance certificates under the Swachh Kumbh Fund.

He said his cabinet was deeply honoured to recognize the efforts of the sanitation workers and to participate in a community meal with them.

He also said the government will give special facilities to boatmen, under which they will be registered first and after this, money for the boat and insurance cover up to ₹5 lakh will also be provided to them.

Interacting with the boatmen at Triveni Complex in Mahakumbh Nagar, he appreciated their contribution in the Mahakumbh.

“Just as Nishadraj helped Lord Ram cross the Ganga in Treta Yuga, our boatmen are carrying forward the same tradition even today,” he said.

‘Sangam city shining as a smart city’

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had provided continuous guidance before and during the Mahakumbh.

“The combined efforts of the Central government, various ministries, and the Uttar Pradesh government played a crucial role in making the event a success, ensuring not just its seamless execution but also contributing to the transformation of Prayagraj into a shining smart city,” he said.

Prayagraj residents lauded

He lauded the people of Prayagraj for embracing the Mahakumbh as their own, hosting langars (community meals), welcoming guests and prioritising the event over personal challenges. He reflected on the immense scale of the gathering, where a city of 25-30 lakh residents seamlessly accommodated crores of visitors.

Critics spared no effort

to tarnish event: CM

The chief minister said though a total of 66.30 crore devotees participated in the Mahakumbh, not a single incident of kidnapping, robbery, molestation, or any crime that could raise concerns was reported, he said.

“ Despite this, critics spared no effort in attempting to tarnish the event,” he said.

Three Guinness Book of World

Records certificates presented

Yogi Adityanath was also presented with certificates from the Guinness Book of World Records for three achievements by the Prayagraj Mela Authority. These achievements included the largest simultaneous river-cleaning drive—329 people cleaning the river at multiple locations, the biggest sanitation campaign—where 19,000 workers participated in a massive cleanup drive, and the largest handprint artwork—created by 10,102 people over eight hours.

Praise for water flow in Prayagraj

Praising the irrigation department, he said that such a high water level was seen at the Sangam after many years.

During the event, the chief minister also unveiled The Essence of Kumbh, a book published by the tourism department.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh and other ministers and officials were present on the occasion.