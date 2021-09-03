Yogi surveys 3 flood-hit districts, reviews relief and rescue work

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Gonda, Bahraich and Balrampur districts on Friday.

In a meeting with the district administration officers and people’s representatives, he reviewed the relief and rescue operation launched in the three districts. He also distributed relief material among the flood victims.

Speaking in Bahraich, the CM said 15 districts in the state were flood -affected. Bahraich was located on the confluence of Sharda and Ghaghra rivers which entered Uttar Pradesh from Nepal. Due to heavy rainfall in Nepal and the river basin area, there was sudden increase in the water level of the rivers leading to flood. As many as 2,500 people in four villages had been affected, he said.

The state government had launched relief and rescue operation on a war footing. National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary had been deployed for relief and rescue operations. Flood posts had been set up, drinking water was being supplied and chlorine tablets had been distributed, he said.

Snake venom antidote and anti- rabies vaccines had been supplied to the health centres to protect the people from snake and dog bites, he said.

Speaking in Gonda, Yogi said for the third time in this rainy season the people were facing flood. In spite of the heavy rainfall in the area the impact of the flood had been minimized with the launch of the flood control measures. The dredging and channelization of the rivers helped in controlling the flood, he said.

Ten villages in Gonda district were flood-affected, he said, adding relief and rescue operations had been launched in the villages. NDRF, SDRF and PAC teams had been deployed as well. Adequate boats and steamers had been arranged to shift the people to safer spots.

The state government had directed the district magistrates of the flood -affected districts to carry out survey of crop loss so that compensation was distributed among the farmers who suffered losses, he said.

With the decline in the flood water, the outbreak of vector-borne and water -borne disease loomed large. To check this, the state government had launched a special sanitation drive from September 5 to 12. All the departments had been directed to coordinate for the drive, which would be supervised by the people’s representatives, he said.

If any person drowned in the flood water or dies of snake bite, his family members would be given ₹4 lakh financial aid. Under the agriculture accident insurance scheme, the family member of the farmers would get ₹5 lakh insurance cover. The people whose houses had been destroyed with flood would also be given compensation, he said.

In Balrampur, the CM said with the rise in the water level of the Rapti, 60 villages had been inundated and 65,000 people affected. Relief and rescue operations had been launched in the villages, he said.