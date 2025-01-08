Yogi to again inspect Mahakumbh preparations today

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive in Prayagraj on Thursday to inspect preparations of Mahakumbh-2205. He will also stay overnight in the city and inaugurate many temporary works during his two-day visit. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

The CM will arrive at DPS helipad at 3pm on Thursday and from there will go directly to the Mela area’s Sector 20 Akhada Marg. Between 3.25pm to 4.55 pm, the CM will spend five minutes each at the camps of all the Akhadas and during this time, he will also meet the seers of Dandi Bada and Acharya Bada.

At 5.05 pm, the CM will come to Digital Kumbh Experience Centre located at Qila Marg of the tent city from Triveni pontoon bridge. He will inaugurate this centre and the Indian Constitution exhibition Gallery by 5.25 pm. The CM will then reach the Police Office at Lal Road at 5.45 pm and will participate in a radio edition programme. The CM will then chair a review meeting in the ICCC auditorium from 6.05 pm.

The CM will talk to journalists in the media gallery from 7:05 pm to 8:05 pm and then have dinner with two seers from each Akhada at Prayagraj Mela Authority Office between 8.10 pm to 9.10 pm. He will come to Circuit House at 9:30 pm and will stay overnight.

The CM will inaugurate the State Pavilion in Sector 7 of the Mela area at 10.20 am on Friday and the Kala Kumbh Exhibition between 10.35 am and 10.45 am. After this he will participate in some private programmes before leaving from the Police Line Helipad at 1.55 pm.