Yogi turns spotlight on mega arrangements

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday highlighted the mega arrangements for the Mahakumbh-2025, ranging from connectivity to security and asserted that the world’s biggest temporary city had come up in a mere two-and-a-half months. CM Yogi Adityanath addressing media persons on Thursday (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

With 56 police stations, besides a network of CCTV cameras and other high-tech modes of vigilance, every part of the sprawling mela was being monitored closely, he said. The expected number of visitors to Mahakumbh 2025 was going to be over 40 crore and a mere two nations – India and China – had a larger population than that, he said.

He was addressing media persons after inauguration of the Digital Media Center in the Mahakumbh area.

Referring to enhanced connectivity to Prayagraj, he said 14 new flights had been made operational. For catering to the massive influx of devotees, 8000 buses, 550 shuttle buses, besides 300 electric buses, had been pressed into service, he said.

About eight crore to 10 crore (80 million to 100 million) devotees are expected to take a holy dip at the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya on January 29 during the Mahakumbh, while five crore to six crore (50 million to 60 million) pilgrims were estimated to bathe in the Sangam waters on Basant Panchami on February 3, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in Prayagraj on Thursday.

Adityanath said a large number of devotees were also expected to bathe on Makar Sankranti on January 14.

About 25 lakh to 30 lakh (2.5 million to 3 million) kalpwasis were expected to begin Kalpwas from January 13, which would continue till February 12 on Maghi Purnima, he said.

Targeting the Opposition, the chief minister said, before 2019, those who did not believe in the importance, faith and belief of people in Kumbh Mela had made it synonymous with filth, mismanagement and stampede.Owing to the double engine government, the Kumbh Mela got its due honour in 2019, he observed.

The chief minister said Mahakumbh 2025 was special as after 144 years this “mahurat” (auspicious moment) had arrived and the generation attending it was also very blessed. Citing lines from Yajur Veda, he said the Kumbh was like a nest where people assembled from all corners of the world.