Yogi voices concern over religious conversions in Punjab, Terai region

Lucknow : Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday voiced serious concern over rising incidents of religious conversion in Punjab and the Terai region. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a sword during the Baisakhi festival celebrations, in Lucknow on Sunday. (Ravi Prakash)

He was speaking on the occasion of Baisakhi and Khalsa Panth Foundation Day at the Naka Hindola Gurudwara in Lucknow.

Calling for immediate steps to curb the practice of conversion and address its underlying causes, he emphasised the need to uphold the inclusive values of Sikhism and protect India’s cultural and religious fabric.

Referring to the increasing trend of migration among Sikh youth from the Terai region, he urged them not to leave their homeland as he reminded the community of its historic role in transforming malaria-ridden land into fertile fields through sheer perseverance.

“This land needs to be strengthened, not abandoned. We must carry forward the Guru tradition with courage and determination,” he said.

Highlighting the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh, Yogi Adityanath spoke about the formation of the Khalsa Panth in 1699. He recalled how the Panj Pyare (Five Beloved Ones) were chosen from across India without discrimination and noted the practice of serving langar (community meals) to all.

“Despite this legacy, incidents of conversion are taking place. This is deeply concerning and must be addressed,” he stated.

Quoting the Guru’s vision — Sakal jagat mein Khalsa Panth jage, jage dharm Hindu, sakal bhand bhage —he reinforced the spiritual and national mission of Khalsa.

He praised Guru Gobind Singh as both the son of a martyr and the father of martyrs. He recalled the atrocities under Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and how the Khalsa Panth was a resolute response to oppression and forced conversions.

‘Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th birth anniv to be grand event’

The chief minister announced that Uttar Pradesh will organise grand celebrations to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

The observance of Veer Bal Diwas on December 26 in memory of Guru Gobind Singh’s four sons began from the chief minister’s residence in Lucknow and was later adopted nationally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM urged gurdwara management committees to take an active role in the upcoming celebrations.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, minister of state Sardar Baldev Singh Aulakh, MLC Mukesh Sharma, and several prominent members of the Sikh community attended the event.