Young, poor girls targeted, sexually exploited; 14 of a gang held in Sambhal

The Sambhal police on Friday arrested 14 members of an interstate gang engaged in human trafficking, sexual exploitation and wildlife trafficking, operating under the guise of esoteric practices. The Sambhal police on Friday arrested 14 members of an interstate gang engaged in human trafficking.(ANI)

According to the police, the gang, self-dubbed “Dhanvarsha” (meaning “rain of wealth”), preyed on impoverished families by promising supernatural wealth through esoteric practices. They sexually exploited young boys and girls and trafficked rare wildlife species, including turtles, for profit.

Targeting vulnerable families, the gang sought virgin girls taller than 5 feet 5 inches, free of scars, burns, tattoos, surgical history, or animal bites, claiming they possessed “special qualities” for wealth generation. Victims were photographed and filmed holding papers, subjected to “checks,” and then taken to isolated locations where the “guru” rendered them unconscious, sexually assaulted them, and staged rituals to maintain the deception.

“Police recovered incriminating evidence, including materials for esoteric practice, mobile phones containing photos and videos of victims, a rare turtle, and weapons. The 14 arrested gang members hail from various districts across Uttar Pradesh,” said Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi.

Bishnoi added that the investigation was triggered by a complaint filed on March 21 by Rajpal, a resident of Bamanpuri village in the Dhanari police station area. Rajpal reported that his mother had been suffering from back pain, prompting him to seek help from villagers Lakhan and Rinku on March 11. Claiming esoteric practice expertise, the duo, along with Ajay Singh and Durjan, lured Rajpal to Narora and then forcibly transported him to an undisclosed location in Agra with accomplices Santosh and Shivam from Etah district.

At this secluded spot, Rajpal was bound, his face covered with a white cloth, as the gang prepared to sacrifice him in a ritual. His screams alerted nearby residents, forcing the perpetrators to flee and allowing Rajpal to escape. “On March 11, I was forcibly taken from the fields and moved to different locations. In the end, they tried to sacrifice me. Hearing my screams, people rushed to the scene, and the accused fled. Somehow, I managed to reach home,” Rajpal recounted.

Following Rajpal’s complaint, the police launched a meticulous investigation. Interrogations and analysis of the suspects’ mobile records unveiled their ties to an interstate trafficking network.

Beyond human trafficking and sexual exploitation, the gang traded rare animals such as two-headed snakes and multi-legged turtles—showcasing them in rituals before selling them at exorbitant prices.

Sambhal SP emphasised the gang’s dual exploitation of humans and wildlife, stating, “We have arrested 14 members and recovered tantric materials along with wildlife. Legal action is being taken.” ASP Anukriti Sharma, leading the probe, described the case as “fraud and exploitation of the poor,” with efforts underway to identify additional victims.

The accused were presented in court and have been sent to jail.