Lucknow man arrested for allegedly raping 7-year-old girl from his neighbourhood

Lucknow police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a man for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in the Vibhutikhand area, news agency PTI reported on Sunday. The minor's parents took her to a nearby hospital, from where she was referred to King George’s Medical University for further treatment. (Pic used for representation)

The accused, identified as Mohammad Sarju, allegedly lured the minor on Saturday afternoon and took her to a secluded spot, where he sexually assaulted her.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Radharaman Singh told PTI, “The girl who lived near a railway crossing was lured by the man from the same locality on Saturday afternoon and raped at a secluded place.”

He further added, “She was bleeding from her private parts when she returned home.”

Her parents took her to a nearby hospital, from where she was referred to King George’s Medical University for further treatment. “The condition of the minor is stable, and she is conscious,” the ACP added.

Following a complaint from the victim’s family, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police initially launched a search operation to trace the accused before arresting him. Investigations are ongoing.

8-year-old girl raped by father in Delhi

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in central Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area in the early hours of March 8, police said. The accused, a vegetable vendor, was arrested the same day after locals apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

The incident came to light when the victim’s mother approached Sadar Bazar police station later that day, alleging that her daughter had been sexually assaulted.

Police took the girl for a medical examination, which confirmed the assault. She was provided medical care and is in stable condition, officials said, adding that she is receiving counselling from experts.

According to police, the crime took place when the victim’s mother left home early on March 8 with her 10-year-old son to buy vegetables from the Azadpur market.

The girl later complained of pain in her private parts and informed her mother about the assault. Upon noticing that the child was bleeding, the mother immediately reported the matter to the police.