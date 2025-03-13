8-year-old girl raped by father in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar; accused arrested

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in central Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area in the early hours of March 8, police said on Wednesday. The accused, a vegetable vendor, was arrested the same day after locals tracked him down and handed him over to authorities. The girl was taken for a medical examination, which confirmed the assault. (FILE)

The horrific crime came to light when the girl’s mother approached the Sadar Bazar police station late on March 8, reporting that her daughter had been sexually assaulted.

The girl was taken for a medical examination, which confirmed the assault. She was then administered medical care and is now stable, investigators aware of the case said, adding that she is now receiving counselling from a team of experts.

The alleged rape took place when the girl’s mother, a vegetable vendor like her husband, had left home early on the morning of March 8 with her 10-year-old son to buy produce at Azadpur vegetable market.

According to the police, the girl complained of pain in her private parts later that evening and revealed the assault to her mother, who also noticed that the girl was bleeding.

“The daughter told the mother that early morning, the father approached her and sexually assaulted her. The girl did not realise what was happening with her but she resisted. The father then told her rather firmly that she should not inform anyone else about the rape,” the officer said.

“The woman then came to the nearest police station and filed a complaint alleging that the girl had been raped by her father. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and investigation was taken up,” the officer said.

The girl was taken for a medical examination, which confirmed the assault. She is now stable and receiving counselling from a team of experts, the officer cited above said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia confirmed the incident but declined to share further details.

A team of the investigators then visited the house to arrest the accused, who sells vegetables on a pushcart, but he was already on the run. The man was later was found hiding in the area after locals joined the search. He was reportedly beaten by enraged residents before being arrested.

He was later produced before a court and sent to judicial custody the next day.

Police said that a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigations are ongoing.

The incident highlights the alarming prevalence of crimes against children in the Capital.

According to the 2022 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics, the latest the report was released, as many as 162,449 cases of crimes against children were registered during 2022, showing an increase of 8.7% (149,404 cases) compared to 2021. A majority of these cases related to kidnapping and abduction (45.7%) and 39.7% were filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

A member of an NGO Delhi Police ropes in to counsel minor victims, who did not wish to be identified, said, “Many young girls don’t fully understand what has happened to them. The trauma is profound, especially when the perpetrator is someone they know. Follow-up mental health support is crucial.”