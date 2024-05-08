Youth arrested for issuing threats to CM Yogi

Nawabganj police of trans-Ganga arrested a youth who issued threats to chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a poll debate organised by a local youtuber. The video of the youth issuing threats went viral on social media platforms following which a person registered an FIR against the youth on May 5. Police arrested the youth and recovered an illegal firearm, ammunition, crude bombs, and a stolen mobile phone from his possession. Another video of the youth in which he is apologizing for his earlier remarks and praising CM Yogi’s governance is now doing rounds on social media platforms. (Pic for representation)

As per reports, resident of Sarai Inayat area, Mohd Shamim while speaking at a poll debate in Nawabganj, challenged CM Yogi to act against him while issuing death threats. A person in Nawabganj lodged an FIR in this connection when video of the youth went viral on social media. Nawabganj police reached Shamim’s home, but he was not found there. On Monday night, police arrested Shamim from Imamganj area.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

DCP trans-Ganga Abhishek Bharti said a country made firearm, live ammunition, four live crude bombs and a stolen mobile phone was recovered from him. Shamim confessed to making objectionable remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath in an inebriated state. Shamim works as a labourer in Delhi and has recently returned to Prayagraj. He has no past criminal records. DCP Abhishek Bharti further said that police were keeping strict watch on social media platforms and will ensure action if anyone makes objectionable remarks or comments.