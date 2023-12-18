close_game
News / Cities / Others / Youth held for raping 63-year-old woman in Gorakhpur

Youth held for raping 63-year-old woman in Gorakhpur

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Dec 18, 2023 07:12 AM IST

Police arrested a 23-year-old youth who allegedly kidnapped and raped a 63-year-old woman in a village under Sahjanwa police station of the district on Sunday morning. The victim was admitted to district hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.

(Pic for representation)
SP North Jitendra Kumar Srivastav confirmed that police had registered a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal code and had initiated an inquiry in the case.

Officials said that the incident occurred when the victim was returning back to her house. The accused allegedly overpowered her and sexually assaulted her in a room near a field.

The woman raised an alarm for help and the family members of victim along with local people caught the accused who was reported to be in inebriated state. The youth was handed over to police.

Police station incharge of Sahjanwa said a medical examination of the victim was conducted and her condition was stated to be stable. He said the accused was produced before a special court on Sunday and was sent to jail.

