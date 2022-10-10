Home / Cities / Others / Youth shoots self dead over failed love affair in Prayagraj

Youth shoots self dead over failed love affair in Prayagraj

According to reports, hailing from Fatehpur district, the youth lived in a rented room and used to repair motorcycles for a living

(Pic for representation)
A 23-year-old youth shot himself dead reportedly over a failed love affair, in Katra locality under Colonelganj police station of the city on Saturday night. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot in which the youth has mentioned love affair as the reason behind taking the extreme step, police said.

According to reports, hailing from Fatehpur district, the youth lived in a rented room and used to repair motorcycles for his living. On Sunday afternoon, his neighbours spotted him lying on the bed in a pool of blood and informed Colonelganj police. Police reached the spot and found a country made pistol lying nearby. A gunshot injury was detected in youth’s head and it is suspected that he shot himself dead on Saturday late night. On the basis of suicide note found from the scene, the police claimed that the youth ended his life due to a failed love affair.

SHO Colonelganj Ram Mohan Rai said the youth’s kin in Fatehpur have been informed about the incident. Further investigations will be carried out after receiving a complaint from the kin, he added.

