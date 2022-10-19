Home / Cities / Others / Youth torches his bike at SSP office in Prayagraj

Youth torches his bike at SSP office in Prayagraj

others
Published on Oct 19, 2022 01:04 AM IST

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Depressed over receiving no help from police in a case regarding a dispute with his uncle, a youth torched his motorcycle at SSP office premises on Tuesday morning. The incident caused chaos on the premises and fire tenders were immediately called in to control the flames. The youth was taken into custody by Colonelganj police and was being questioned further.

According to reports, a resident of Bhagwatipur village under Holagarh police station, Ravindra Kumar reached SSP office on his motorcycle while all other complainants were also waiting for the arrival of SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey.

All of a sudden, Ravindra poured petrol on his bike and set it on fire. The cops present at the spot tried to douse the fire, but it soon engulfed the two-wheeler. Fire tender reached the spot on receiving information and doused the flames.

Ravindra was immediately taken into custody for questioning. He informed police that Holagarh police were not helping him in a case of dispute with his uncle. The SSP also took the details about the case from the Holagarh police. Ravindra claimed that his maternal uncle took huge cash after mortgaging his land and was now refusing to repay the loan. SSP said that the youth has lodged a case against his uncle at Holagarh police station and investigations were on into the case.

