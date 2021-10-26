Home / Cities / Others / Zonal Youth Festival begins at GNDU
Zonal Youth Festival begins at GNDU

The contest iof between zonal education colleges with inspector general border range Mohnish Chawla inaugurating the event at the GNDU, Amrtsar.
The event was inaugurated on Monday, with the IG emphasising that one needed to participate to really test one’s mettle. (HT FILE FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:59 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Amritsar IG (Border Range Amritsar), Mohnish Chawla on Monday inaugurated the ‘Zonal Youth Festival of Education Colleges’ at the Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). Addressing the staff and the students, Chawla said that such competitions develop talent and creativity skills among students, helping them develop well-rounded growth and positivity.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021
