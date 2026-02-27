Zubeen Garg death case: Assam cabinet to approach HC seeking day-to-day trial

The Assam cabinet on Thursday decided to approach the Gauhati High Court seeking day-to-day trial in the murder case of cultural icon Zubeen Garg who passed away in Singapore on September 19 last year while swimming in the sea. The singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 last year while swimming in the sea. (PTI fille photo)

North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, his two band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, his cousin and Assam Police official Sandipan Garg, and his PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya are in jail as accused in the case.

“The cabinet decided that the government should approach the Gauhati High Court seeking an exclusive court for day-to-day trial in the Zubeen Garg case. We will intimate the chief justice about the cabinet decision who will take a call on what to do,” said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The cabinet move comes a week after Garg’s wife, Garrima Saikia Garg, and sister, Palme Borthakur, expressed frustration about the pace of proceedings at the trial court in Guwahati whose matter is being heard.

“It is worth mentioning that since none of the accused have been granted bail by the present court, it was the government’s impression that justice would have been served if the trial had continued in the same court,” said Sarma.

“But since we had earlier announced that our decisions will be based on what Garg’s family wants. As they have expressed publicly that they want the trial to be fast paced, the cabinet decided to hand over the trial to an exclusive court and approach the HC with that request,” he added.