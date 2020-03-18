Outbreak sets alarm bells ringing at places of worship in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:15 IST

The concerns over outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and imposition of restrictions by the state government have not deterred the devotees from visiting the places of worship in the city.

However, the managements of such places are sparing no effort to minimise the risk.

With the state government’s curbs on mass gatherings still in place, devotees are being made aware of proper sanitation measures and social distancing.

The management of Vaishno Devi Mandir in Housing Board Colony has wrapped the temple bells with a piece of cloth, while urging devotees not to touch the feet of priests.

President of temple trust, Mandeep Bhanot, said, “We have appealed the people to refrain from touching the bells, doors and other surfaces on the premises. They have also been asked to avoid organising any special event in and around the temple.”

The management of Baba Deep Singh gurdwara in Model Town extension have deployed sewadars with hand sanitisers, while those working in the community kitchen have been asked to wear masks while serving the langar.

President of gurdwara management committee Rajinder Singh Bindra and trustee Amarjit Singh Tikka said, “We cannot stop people from visiting gurdwaras as it is a matter of faith. But, precautions are being taken. We will not accept langar prepared by devotees at their homes. The food will be prepared on the gurdwara premises take due precaution.”

Secretary, Shahi Imaam, Mustkeem Ahrari said, “Our religion encourages devotees to maintain hygiene. At Jama Masjid and other mosques, they are being regularly made aware of the virus and what steps can be taken to avoid contracting this fatal disease.”

People have also been appealed to avoid going to places of worships if they have symptoms of virus.

Meanwhile, a ‘havan’ is being organised at Laxmi Narayan temple in BRS Nagar for ‘saving people from coronavirus’.

Cashier of the management committee said it’s performed twice a day.