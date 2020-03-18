e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Outbreak sets alarm bells ringing at places of worship in Ludhiana

Outbreak sets alarm bells ringing at places of worship in Ludhiana

Gurdwara management body chief said they cannot stop people from visiting gurdwaras as it is a matter of faith

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:15 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A bell wrapped with a piece of cloth as a precautionary measure in a BRS Nagar temple on Wednesday.
A bell wrapped with a piece of cloth as a precautionary measure in a BRS Nagar temple on Wednesday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

The concerns over outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and imposition of restrictions by the state government have not deterred the devotees from visiting the places of worship in the city.

However, the managements of such places are sparing no effort to minimise the risk.

With the state government’s curbs on mass gatherings still in place, devotees are being made aware of proper sanitation measures and social distancing. 

The management of Vaishno Devi Mandir in Housing Board Colony has wrapped the temple bells with a piece of cloth, while urging devotees not to touch the feet of priests. 

President of temple trust, Mandeep Bhanot, said, “We have appealed the people to refrain from touching the bells, doors and other surfaces on the premises. They have also been asked to avoid organising any special event in and around the temple.” 

The management of Baba Deep Singh gurdwara in Model Town extension have deployed sewadars with hand sanitisers, while those working in the community kitchen have been asked to wear masks while serving the langar. 

President of gurdwara management committee Rajinder Singh Bindra and trustee Amarjit Singh Tikka said, “We cannot stop people from visiting gurdwaras as it is a matter of faith. But, precautions are being taken. We will not accept langar prepared by devotees at their homes. The food will be prepared on the gurdwara premises take due precaution.” 

 Secretary, Shahi Imaam, Mustkeem Ahrari said, “Our religion encourages devotees to maintain hygiene. At Jama Masjid and other mosques, they are being regularly made aware of the virus and what steps can be taken to avoid contracting this fatal disease.” 

People have also been appealed to avoid going to places of worships if they have symptoms of virus.

Meanwhile, a ‘havan’ is being organised at Laxmi Narayan temple in BRS Nagar for ‘saving people from coronavirus’.

Cashier of the management committee said it’s performed twice a day.

top news
PM Modi to address coronavirus issue, measures to combat it on March 19
PM Modi to address coronavirus issue, measures to combat it on March 19
Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building soon after admission
Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building soon after admission
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
How Kerala is battling Covid-19, writes Pinarayi Vijayan
How Kerala is battling Covid-19, writes Pinarayi Vijayan
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Coronavirus: Suspected patients defy quarantine, found in train in Palghar
Coronavirus: Suspected patients defy quarantine, found in train in Palghar
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities