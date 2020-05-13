Over 110,000 auto, taxi drivers paid Rs5,000 each as aid by Delhi govt

cities

Updated: May 13, 2020 23:00 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government has transferred a compensation of ₹5,000 each to a total of 110,093 PSV badge holder para-transit drivers In the city. The government claimed that the drive has now become the largest financial assistance scheme in the country in the transport sector.

In the second week of April, the Delhi government decided to provide one-time financial help of ₹5,000 to drivers of autos, taxis, e-rickshaws and other para transit vehicles to help them tide over the financial crisis caused by coronavirus pandemic.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said this was possible only after his teams decided to leverage technology so that no person needed to step out of their homes and stand in a queue.

“The government has paid a total amount of ₹55,04,65,000. To do this without requiring beneficiaries to leave their homes during lockdown, we developed a unique mobile-based technology and software, and leveraged Aadhaar-based direct benefits transfer (DBT),” he said.

“We witnessed that in around 60,000 cases there was a mismatch in names between driving licence and Aadhaar. So, we faced a lot of issues in their verification. All the 13 MLOs were directed to manually cross-check and verify the names and details in the driving license with the Aadhaar details. This way, through mobile technology and round the clock efforts of the Delhi transport department officials, the verification process was completed. We have received nearly 158,000 applications,” Gahlot said.