Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test Covid-19 positive amid surge in cases

As many as 300 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) amid a worrying surge in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. 15 of them have been admitted to the hospital, while the rest are home quarantined, the agency reported, citing sources in the Delhi Police. Healthcare workers and frontline personnel such as cops face the direct risk of contracting Covid-19 due to them being at the forefront of efforts to ensure that people are adhering to Covid-19-related protocols.

As many as 16,699 new Covid-19 cases and 112 related deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed on Thursday evening, taking the total number of active cases to 54,309. This makes Thursday the fifth consecutive day that the national capital has reported over 10,000 fresh Covid-19 cases.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had earlier informed that police personnel, healthcare workers and frontline workers exposed to the highly contagious disease have tested positive in the last few days amid a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the city.

"During conducting our duties, we have to take all precautions including wearing a 3-ply or N95 mask, maintaining social distancing and sanitising," ANI quoted him as saying.

The Delhi government has also imposed a weekend Covid-19 curfew in a view of the grim coronavirus situation in the national capital. Shopping malls, auditoriums, restaurants, gyms and spas are to remain shut till further orders, while cinema theatres will be allowed to screen movies with 30% of their seating capacities on weekdays. Additionally, curfew passes will be issued to those rendering essential services. People will not be allowed to dine in restaurants and only home deliveries will be permitted.

(With inputs from ANI)