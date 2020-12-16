e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Over 57% voting recorded in phase 7 of J&K DDC polls

Over 57% voting recorded in phase 7 of J&K DDC polls

The voting was by and large peaceful in the 31 DDC constituencies, including 13 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu division.

cities Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 21:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
(Waseem Andrabi/HT)
         

The seventh phase of district development council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a voting percentage of 57.22% on Wednesday, state election commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma said.

While addressing a press conference here, Sharma said the voting was by and large peaceful in the 31 DDC constituencies, including 13 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu division.

The last phase of elections will be held on December 19 and counting of votes will take place on December 22. The SEC said the voting took place in 1,852 polling stations, including 1,068 in Kashmir and 784 in Jammu division.

He said Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 71.93% with Poonch district recording the highest percentage of 80.12% followed by 76.75% in Reasi district and 75.63% in Udhampur district. The lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Doda district at 58.82%.

The Kashmir division recorded 39.52% average voter turnout with Bandipora district recording the highest polling at 70.47% followed by Baramulla at 59.53% and Kupwara district recorded 59.23% polling, he added.

Giving district wise details, the SEC informed that in Kashmir division, the polling percentage recorded in Budgam was 45.11%, Ganderbal 53.69%, Anantnag 22.46, Kulgam 17.98%, Pulwama 11.06% and Shopian 6.55%. Similarly, in Jammu division, poll percentage of 74.38% was recorded in Samba, 72.85% in Kathua, 67.75% in Ramban, 73.10% in Rajouri, 69.89% in Kishtwar and 68.66% in Jammu district.

He said 3,93,200 (2,10,479 men and 1,82,721 women) people exercised their right to franchise in the seventh phase across the UT. He said the counting of votes for sarpanch and panch constituencies is underway.

top news
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events
Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events
Nearly half of China’s investments in India’s neighbourhood went to Pakistan
Nearly half of China’s investments in India’s neighbourhood went to Pakistan
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In