Over 6 lakh fined for traffic violations during Jan-Oct

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:16 IST

Noida: The district traffic police have issued 6,16,944 challans for different violations and collected ₹10.35 crore from January to October this year. The police have also fined more than one lakh people for speeding on the Yamuna Expressway during the same period.

Last year, 84,418 persons were fined on the Yamuna Expressway for speeding, officials said.

Anil Kumar Jha, superintendent of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the number of fines have tremendously increased this year as compared to previous years. “We have issued 6.16 lakh challans from January to October as compared to last year’s (January to December) 4.45 lakh challans. We have also collected ₹10.35 crore from these violators,” Jha said.

The Noida police had issued 1.42 lakh challans from January to December 2017.

The sharp increase in the number of challans is due to the cameras installed at different places to check violations, the officials said. The cameras have been placed on Noida elevated road, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and also at other places in the city.

The traffic violation and challan data, issued by the traffic police, show that the top traffic violations are riding bikes without helmet (1,12,706), followed by driving without seat belt (1,04,408), parking at unauthorised places (84,421), wrong-side driving (62,564), red light jumping (45,149), driving without licence (20,604) and using phone while driving (12,392).

The police also issued fines to violators for lack of pollution under control certificates (2,281), without insurance papers (7,693), tinted glasses on cars (5,927), faulty registration number plate (16,834), pressure horn (4,402) and dangerous driving (12,074).

The increase in challans has led to people queuing up at the Noida traffic department to pay fines everyday. “I was riding a bike without helmet in Sector 20. Later, I received a text message that an e-challan for riding bike without helmet has been issued,” said Mohit Kumar, a resident of Sector 25.

However, some people have also complained that they have been wrongly issued e-challans after cameras misread their vehicles’ registration number plates. “Traffic police cancel such challans once this is reported with proof to the department,” said Jha.