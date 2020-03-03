e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Overloaded autos in Ludhiana continue to ferry kids with impunity

Overloaded autos in Ludhiana continue to ferry kids with impunity

Challaning drive against unsafe vehicles only focused on vans, buses

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Three-wheelers overloaded with schoolchildren are a common sight in Ludhiana.
Three-wheelers overloaded with schoolchildren are a common sight in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
         

As the special drive launched by the police to check unfit school vehicles after the death of four students in Sangrur on February 15 has fizzled out with time, unsafe school vans and overloaded three-wheelers have started plying on the roads again.

While the police had issued 514 challans and impounded 44 vans for violations under the Safe School Vahan Scheme, the nuisance of overloaded three-wheelers engaged in ferrying students to schools stayed completely unchecked.

Residents said if action had been taken, the incident wherein as many as 10 students were injured after an overloaded auto-rickshaw overturned in a bid to avoid collision with a scooter near Deep Nagar on Tuesday morning could have been avoided.

While the Motor Vehicles Act permits an auto to accommodate four people including the driver, overloaded three-wheelers are commonplace in the city, with some children sitting with their limbs outside the vehicle.

Gurpreet Singh of Sham Nagar said, “If rules are equal for all, then why do the police not take action against such three-wheelers. The police should set rules for three-wheelers carrying students.”

‘DRIVE ON HALT’

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurdev Singh said, “The police had halted the drive in view of the examination season to avoid any harassment as checking can keep students from reaching exam centres on time.”

“The drive will be restored as and when the new academic session will start,” Singh said.

top news
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities