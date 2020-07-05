Overnight rain in Ludhiana leads to waterlogging, road cave-in

cities

Overnight showers laid bare the monsoon ill-preparedness of the civic authorities as waterlogging was witnessed at several places in the city on Sunday. A cave-in was also witnessed at Saggu Chowk, where the rain left a 20-ft long and 15-ft deep crater in the middle of the road.

Food and civil supplies minister and area MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu, along with Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) chairman and area councillor Gurpreet Singh Gogi and MC officials reached the spot to find the reasons behind the cave-in.

Vehicles cross a waterlogged stretch of a road in Ludhiana on Sunday. ( Harsimar Pal Singh/HT )

‘DRILLING FOR LAYING FIBRE CABLES CAUSING CAVE-INS’

Area councillor Gogi said drilling of roads to lay fibre optic cables by private telecommunication companies is leading to road cave-ins. “It has been observed that while laying these cables, the sanitation pipes get punctured, causing seepage and ultimately resulting road collapse. However, the area has been dug up to find out any other leakages that need plugging,” added Gogi.

RESENTMENT AMONG RESIDENTS

While there was no untoward outcome of the road cave-in, the incident caused a lot of resentment among the area residents. They claimed that it was the third time that the road had collapsed near the chowk, but nothing has been done to stop such incidents from occurring.

Sources said no money has been allotted to develop the road under the smart city project. It is an important connecting route for residents living in Hambra, Haibowal, Rishi Nagar and Kitchlu Nagar areas with the rest of the city. The road is widely used to rush patients to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital from Ferozepur Road.

“What more is one to expect? The first rainfall of monsoon and the city has already begun to see road cave-ins and waterlogging,” rued Hardeep Singh, while showing the crater.