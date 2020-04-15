P’kula count reaches seven as Sector 15 woman’s husband also tests positive

cities

A day after a 44-year-old Panchkula woman, a resident of Sector 15, reportedly not having any travel history, tested positive for Covid-19; her husband also tested positive, taking the district’s count to seven.

Confirming the same, Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said that the report of the 48-year-old man was confirmed positive on Wednesday evening. While the woman is a post office employee, her husband is an architect.

The man was admitted in civil hospital’s isolation ward on Tuesday night after his wife had tested positive.

26 CONTACTS TRACED

Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said that till now 26 people, who had recently come in contact with the woman, have been traced by the health department. They have been shifted to the civil hospital and tested for COVID-19. These include family members, relatives, a private doctor who attended to her and the doctor’s family.

Ahuja said the woman had got her health checkup done at a private clinic in Sector 11 on April 6.

“As per details, her condition deteriorated on April 2 and she consulted a private doctor afterwards. She came to the civil hospital at a later stage when she required a CT scan. Earlier, the spot was detected in an X-ray,” said the DC.

He further said that it was a ‘serious’ case and the health department was trying to trace more people who had come in contact with her as the source of her infection was yet to be ascertained.

“As a precautionary measure, I appeal to anyone, who had come in direct contact with her or her family in April, to visit the civil hospital for medical screening,” the DC said.

The woman and her husband had claimed that they had stayed put at their residence and only went to the market to buy essential goods.

It was also learnt that some relatives of the woman from Delhi had visited her in the last week of March.

There are currently five active cases in Panchkula as the first two patients, both women, had recovered and were discharged from the hospital on April 11.