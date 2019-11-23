e-paper
Paddy procurement: Haryana’s Selja alleges scam, says physical verification just an eyewash

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Alleging a big scam in paddy procurement in the state, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja said the ongoing physical verification of rice millers is merely a “cover-up”.

“The recent developments indicated a big scam in the procurement of paddy in the mandis of state, especially in chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s home district Karnal,” Selja alleged during a protest rally at Kurukshetra on Saturday.

“By ordering this physical verification, the government is doing a cover up to divert the attention of people,” she added.

She also demanded that the investigation should be handed over to the CBI so that action can be taken against people involved in the scam, which caused huge losses to the farmers.

Earlier, led by Selja, hundreds of Congress workers reached the Jat Dharamshala in Kurukshetra to participate in a protest against the BJP government for its alleged failure to contain the rising inflation, unemployment and farm distress.

Congress workers also took a protest march from Maharana Pratap Chowk to mini-secretariat.

Addressing the gathering, Selja alleged that unemployment was on the rise and farmers were suffering but the BJP government has turned a blind eye towards the problems of the people.

She also attacked deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala for extending support to the BJP government. “The mandate was against BJP but the Jannayak Janta Party has ignored the sentiments of the people by extending support to the BJP government,” she alleged.

Reacting to the political development in Maharashtra, Selja accused the BJP of misusing its power. “If the BJP had enough numbers to form a government, it should have formed the government with transparency instead of taking oath in the night,” she added. She said the people of Maharashtra and Haryana will give a befitting reply to BJP for its misuse of power.

