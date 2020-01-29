PADDY PROCUREMENT SCAM: Will take action against erring rice millers, says Dushayant Chautala

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:02 IST

A day after Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) threatened to intensify their agitation if the government fails to take action against those involved in the alleged paddy procurement scam, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said penalties will be imposed on erring rice millers.

“Penalties will be imposed and adequate action will be taken against the rice mills where the shortage in the stock was found during physical verification,” said Dushyant.

He, however, said that the difference in most of the erring rice mills was within permissible limits. However, action will be taken so that such rice mills were not given permission for procurement in future, he added.

On Tuesday, BKU members had alleged that commission agents, rice millers and officials of procurement agencies and Agriculture Marketing Board were involved in the paddy scam and threatened to launch a statewide agitation from next week if the government fails to take action against them.

They also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

Dushyant also said that strict action will be taken against the officials found involved in corruption in the revenue department.

Earlier, the deputy chief minister paid tributes to peasant leader Chhotu Ram on his birth anniversary at Jat Bhawan in Karnal.