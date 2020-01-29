e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / PADDY PROCUREMENT SCAM: Will take action against erring rice millers, says Dushayant Chautala

PADDY PROCUREMENT SCAM: Will take action against erring rice millers, says Dushayant Chautala

cities Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

A day after Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) threatened to intensify their agitation if the government fails to take action against those involved in the alleged paddy procurement scam, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said penalties will be imposed on erring rice millers.

“Penalties will be imposed and adequate action will be taken against the rice mills where the shortage in the stock was found during physical verification,” said Dushyant.

He, however, said that the difference in most of the erring rice mills was within permissible limits. However, action will be taken so that such rice mills were not given permission for procurement in future, he added.

On Tuesday, BKU members had alleged that commission agents, rice millers and officials of procurement agencies and Agriculture Marketing Board were involved in the paddy scam and threatened to launch a statewide agitation from next week if the government fails to take action against them.

They also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

Dushyant also said that strict action will be taken against the officials found involved in corruption in the revenue department.

Earlier, the deputy chief minister paid tributes to peasant leader Chhotu Ram on his birth anniversary at Jat Bhawan in Karnal.

tags
top news
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities