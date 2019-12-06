e-paper
Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Painting exhibition for special cause in Thane

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2019 00:35 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
A painting exhibition for a special cause, displaying over 60 different paintings by artists from across Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Kalyan and beyond, was inaugurated on the occasion of World Disability Day on Tuesday.

The week-long exhibition at Kala Bhavan, Thane is organised by Swayam Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Multiple Disabilities. Some of the paintings at the exhibition were jointly made by differently-abled children and professional artists.

“We made it a fun exercise initially, wherein a few artists along with differently-abled children made a few paintings. The children had fun with colours and it was a relaxing and unique experience for them. We organised this exhibition to raise awareness about multiple disabilities faced by people around us,” said Meeta Devlalkar, director, Swayam Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Multiple Disabilities.

Paintings made jointly by the artists and children portray Lord Ganesha in various forms. Onlookers found it difficult to differentiate between the paintings made by children from the ones made by artists as both have similar fineness.

Some of the paintings at the exhibition were made by Chetan Pashilkar, a Thane resident who is hearing and speech impaired. According to Pashilkar, his love for painting compelled him to study and take up fine arts. Thirty-year-old Pashilkar has participated in various exhibitions and also won gold last year at the National Abilympics Competition.

Pashilkar experimented with making dots instead of lines in his paintings at the exhibition. From figures to structures all of them are drawn with colour synchronised dots. “I find crowd attractive, hence I have tourist spots or pilgrimage spots like Pandharpur in my paintings,” said Pashilkar, in sign language.

