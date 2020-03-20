e-paper
Pak border sealed for 2 weeks, its residents forced to stay on

At least six families turned back on Thursday; they claim to be unaware of the decision that Pakistan took on Thursday

cities Updated: Mar 20, 2020 17:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
AMRITSAR: With Pakistan closing the Wagah border with India for two weeks on Thursday, its citizens on a visit to India cannot return to their homeland, even if their visas have expired. This becomes significant as a number of Pakistan-based Hindu families had come to India in recent months, following the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

On Thursday, at least six Pakistani families were denied completion of immigration facilities, sources said. They got stuck at the Joint Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border, after Pakistani authorities refused permission to cross-over. After a struggle and pleading for several hours, they returned to their relatives’ houses in Gujarat and other states of the country, sources added.

