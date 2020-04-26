e-paper
Pak intruder shot dead near Attari border

The body of the intruder was handed over to Amritsar rural police

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 19:58 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday gunned down a Pakistani national who was trying to sneak into the Indian territory near Attari border.

According to a BSF official, the incident took place at around 5 am when the man was spotted walking towards the barbed fence near Pulmoran border outpost along the India-Pakistan border. “Our troops challenged the man, but he didn’t pay any heed, forcing the personnel to open the firing.”

The troops later launched a search operation in the area, but nothing suspicious was found. The body of the intruder was handed over to Amritsar rural police. Sub-inspector (SI) of Gharinda police station, Amandeep Singh, said, “We have recovered 600 rupees of Pakistani currency from the accused’s possession.”

He said the identity of the Pakistani national could not be ascertained as no article was found on him.

The police have registered a case under Sections 3-4 of the Indian Passport Act and section 14 of the Foreign Act 1920 at Gharinda police station.

