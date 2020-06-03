e-paper
Pak opens fire along LOC areas in J&K’s Poonch

cities Updated: Jun 03, 2020 19:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Continued its ceasefire violations, Pakistan on Wednesday resorted to intense firing on Indian posts and forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district here.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “There was unprovoked firing from across the border in Kirni sector that started around 1.45pm. The Indian Army retaliated in equal measure and the exchanges stopped around 3pm,” he said.

However, there was no report of any casualty or injury on the Indian side, the spokesperson said.

