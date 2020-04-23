e-paper
Home / Cities / Pakistan exporting coronavirus-infected militants to J&K, says DGP Dilbag Singh

Pakistan exporting coronavirus-infected militants to J&K, says DGP Dilbag Singh

Calling for the need to take precautions, J&K police chief says Pakistan had been backing terrorists earlier and now it is pushing coronavirus patients to infect people of Kashmir

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 15:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

SRINAGAR: Pakistan is pushing militants infected with Covid-19 into Kashmir to spread the disease among the people of the valley, according to director general of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh.

“It is a matter of concern that Pakistan is pushing Covid-19 infected militants from across. Till now, Pakistan had been supporting terrorists and now it is exporting coronavirus patients to infect people of Kashmir. This is something on which there is a need to take precaution,” Dilbag Singh told reporters in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday after reviewing security and measures taken in view of Covid-19 outbreak.

The DGP also attended a meeting chaired by RR Bhatnagar, the adviser to lieutenant governor GC Murmu, to review the security and the prevailing ground situation in the valley in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Referring to the recent terror attacks, Dilbag Singh said when the entire world was making efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists were making all out attempts to disrupt the measures being taken to safeguard the lives of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Even during the present health crisis, our forces continue to consolidate peace, while maintaining the security and law and order grids. Pakistani agencies are engaged in various activities at their launching pads in PoK to push in terrorists this side, both from the international border and Line of Control, to further their nefarious designs of disturbing peace and normalcy and lives and livelihoods of the people without bothering about their own people who have become coronavirus victims,” the DGP said.

A recent report suggested that terrorists at training centres and launching pads in Pakistan and PoK are suffering from coronavirus infection, Singh added.

