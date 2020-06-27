e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Pakistan ready to reopen Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from Monday

Pakistan ready to reopen Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from Monday

Pakistan foreign minister Mahmood Qureshi tweets Islamabad is prepared to reopen the corridor on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh on June 29

chandigarh Updated: Jun 27, 2020 13:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab with the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan last November.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab with the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan last November. (PTI)
         

Pakistan is ready to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from June 29, three months after the corridor was closed as a precautionary measure to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing this, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday tweeted that the decision was taken on the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the founder of the Sikh empire in the early 19th century.

“As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June, 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh,” Qureshi tweeted.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab with the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan last November. Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his predecessor Parkash Singh Badal along with Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee leadership were present at the inaugural ceremony.

tags
top news
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
ED team at Ahmed Patel’s house in connection with money laundering case
ED team at Ahmed Patel’s house in connection with money laundering case
5 weapons helped Delhi fight Covid, says CM Kejriwal as he thanks Centre
5 weapons helped Delhi fight Covid, says CM Kejriwal as he thanks Centre
Pakistan ready to reopen Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from Monday
Pakistan ready to reopen Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from Monday
LIVE: With less than 7k new Covid-19 cases, Russia sees a dip in infections
LIVE: With less than 7k new Covid-19 cases, Russia sees a dip in infections
Earthmover used to take Covid-19 patient’s body to crematorium; 2 suspended
Earthmover used to take Covid-19 patient’s body to crematorium; 2 suspended
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In