e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Palampur man found dead in Baltana

Palampur man found dead in Baltana

The 35-year-old man was found dead in a park with no injuries to the body.

cities Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

A 35-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a park in Baltana on Sunday. Police said the deceased was identified as Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Behlana, Chandigarh, and originally hailing from Palampur in Himachal Pradesh. The body, that had no injuries, was sent to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy. Police have notified his family in Palampur.

top news
‘Our Hindutva is not clanging utensils’: Uddhav Thackeray’s Dussehra speech
‘Our Hindutva is not clanging utensils’: Uddhav Thackeray’s Dussehra speech
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: RR in trouble after Smith, Uthappa wickets
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: RR in trouble after Smith, Uthappa wickets
Top White House aide says United States not trying to control Covid-19 pandemic
Top White House aide says United States not trying to control Covid-19 pandemic
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In