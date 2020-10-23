e-paper
Palghar public prosecutor dies succumbs to Covid

Palghar public prosecutor dies succumbs to Covid

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:02 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

Public prosecutor Deepak Tare, 59, from Palghar Sessions court succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday. Tare, had over 100 convictions to his credit. Tare had tested positive for Covid-19 in late September and was admitted to the Palghar Rural Hospital, and was later moved to the Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri (East) where he breathed his last on Wednesday. His colleagues said that Tare was a diabetic had come in contact with an accused who had tested Covid-19 positive.

