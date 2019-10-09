Pan-city survey of slums for assessing housing for poor need

cities

New Delhi: A pan-city survey to ascertain the demand for construction of houses for the poor has so far covered around 270 slum clusters, the Delhi government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ongoing survey, according to the government, is being done under the ‘Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana’, which is aimed at providing “pucca” houses for slum dwellers. As per data with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), there are 675 slum clusters in the city at present.

As and when the survey of households are over, the government will issue survey certificates to each family living in the “jhuggi” clusters which will have their location, ‘jhuggi’ number along with photograph of the family.

“The ongoing survey is an app-based digital survey. Our officials are capturing information about households in slum clusters along with photographs of their personal identification certificates such as Aadhaar card, Voter ID, electricity bill along with pictures of the family members,” a DUSIB official said.

The government said the survey has already covered 125,000 households in roughly 270 slum clusters, who will be issued survey certificates by the Delhi government.

“It is being undertaken by an external agency under the supervision of DUSIB officials. During the survey, all the information is stored in an online database along with geo-coordinates, which can be accessed and verified online by the officials anytime,” officials added.

The government said the primary focus of the ‘Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana - 2015’ is to rehabilitate the slum clusters within a radius of five kilometres of the existing slum so that there is a minimum interruption in the lives of people who are rehabilitated.

“This survey will help the government in estimating the demand for construction of houses for the poor in the coming years,” urban development minister Satyendar Jain said in a statement.

