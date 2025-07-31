Panchayat member in UP's Prayagraj dies by suicide after rape accusation

A 32-year-old panchayat member in Yamuna Nagar shot himself dead with a revolver on Wednesday, a day after he was accused of rape by a female relative, police said. The man's family alleged that the "fake" accusations drove him to suicide.(Representational Photo)

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chand Yadav said Deepak was a block development committee member from the Karchhana area.

He was booked at the Karchhana Police Station under charges of molestation and rape.

His family alleged that the "fake" accusations drove him to suicide.

Six people have been booked under the charge of abetment to suicide, the DCP said.

Three of them, including the complainant woman, 35-year-old Rekha Pandey, have been taken into custody for questioning.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290