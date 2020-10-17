e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Panchkula DC designates 18 ‘protocol officers’ for Navratra fair at Mansa Devi

Panchkula DC designates 18 ‘protocol officers’ for Navratra fair at Mansa Devi

All officials will be present at the fair in two shifts—6am to 2pm and 2pm to 10pm—from October 17 to October 25

cities Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 01:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Residents purchasing Navratri puja items in Sector 11, Panchkula, on Friday.
Residents purchasing Navratri puja items in Sector 11, Panchkula, on Friday.(Sant Arora/HT)
         

Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja has appointed 18 ‘Navratra Mela protocol officers’ to ensure that all Covid protocols are followed. Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Manita Malik will be the overall in-charge to maintain law and order.

All 18 officials will be present at the fair in two shifts—6am to 2pm and 2pm to 10pm—from October 17 to October 25.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mohit Handa said 15 police nakas will screen everyone entering the Mata Mansa Devi temple.

Speaking about the security preparations, DCP Handa said, “The temple has agreed to only allow people who have applied on their website https://mansadevi.org.in/ for darshan. Wearing of masks will be mandatory.”

There will be separate parkings for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. A police help centre has also been established for assisting the visitors.

Officials of the Sector 26 crime branch of Panchkula police and mounted police will also patrol the area. A bomb squad and an anti-sabotage team will also be deployed.

top news
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In