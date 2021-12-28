Panchkula MC elections: Highest polling in ward 20

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:48 IST

The highest polling was witnessed in ward 20 as a total of 55.88% voters exercised their franchise in the Panchkula MC elections on December 27.

District election officer Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Monday said that out of 1,85,708 registered voters, 1,03,768 cast the ballot in 20 MC wards. Of these, 56,945 were men and 46,823 women.

Ward 20, which includes villages Dabkouri, Toka, Sukhdarshanpur, Kot, Khangsera, Bher, Alipur, Mattewali, Nagal, Khatauli and Jalauli, saw the maximum turnout of 84.94% as out of 9,325 votes, 7,921 were cast. Of these, 4,253 were men and 3,668 women.

The lowest polling of 38.96% was recorded in ward 2. Out of a total of 7,959 voters, only 3,101 turned up, which included 1,722 men and 1,379 women.

Ahuja informed that counting of votes will be done in the auditorium of Government Post Graduate Women’s College on December 30. For this, concrete and necessary arrangements are being made. He said separate tables have been laid out for counting of mayor and councillor votes.