Panchkula MC elections: Kumari Selja, Pawan Bansal come out in support of Congress mayoral candidate

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 08:12 IST

Addressing a poll rally at Sector 4 in support of mayoral candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia and candidates from wards 11 and 13 Sharandeep Kaur and Akshay Chaudhary, former railway minister and senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal said that Upinder was a well-qualified, well-deserved and a capable leader to take the city miles ahead on the development path.

“During her last stint as mayor, Ahluwalia did a remarkable job for the city. She had only one thing on her mind, to perform as per people’s expectations. She had only one mission, to serve the residents of Panchkula who had given her a chance to serve them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja has called upon Panchkula residents to teach the Bharatiya Janata Party a lesson for its “anti-people and anti-farmers” policies by defeating them in the municipality corporation (MC) polls.

Selja addressed a public rally in support of Congress mayoral candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia at Ramgarh on Wednesday.

“It was BJP’s own anti-people policies that are now paying back to it. The government is not listening to those whom it claimed to be working for after coming to power. Farmers’ agitation is an eye-opener for the nation. BJP’s daily-dally approach to solve the agitation reflects its agenda to sell the country in the hands of a select few,” she said.

Selja said that the Congress party didn’t believe in caste or community-based politics. “It’s the duty of voters to think rationally,” she pointed out.

BJP’S Goyal appeals for support from lawyers

Panchkula BJP’s mayoral candidate Kulbhushan Goyal met with the members of the District Bar Association, Panchkula, and assured the advocates their problems will be solved when he is voted to power. Addressing the advocates, he said that making multi-level parking was mentioned in the party’s manifesto and he will stand by his commitment. Goyal said that the city was facing huge parking issues because of increasing traffic.