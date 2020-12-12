e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Panchkula MC polls: BJP to finalise candidates in election panel meet today

Panchkula MC polls: BJP to finalise candidates in election panel meet today

The BJP has so far received 140 names for the post of councillors and 18 for the mayoral seat.

cities Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

To finalise the names of candidates for councillor and mayoral posts in the ensuing municipal council polls, the state election committee meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled here on Saturday.

Senior party leaders, including Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, central ministers of Haryana government Ratan Lal Kataria, Rao Inderjeet Singh and Krishan Pal Gujjar, and former minister Captain Abhimanyu among others, will be attending the meeting.

“The names of candidates will be finalised on Saturday,” said an official spokesperson of the party.

The BJP has so far received 140 names for the post of councillors and 18 for the mayoral seat.

Even Congress is likely to hold a selection committee meeting in a day or two to decide on the candidates to be fielded in the elections.

‘No nominations on first day in Panchkula’

Meanwhile, no nominations for the MC elections scheduled on December 27 were filed in Panchkula on Friday — the first day of filing the same. The last day to file the nominations is December 16. The official spokesperson of the Panchkula administration said, “Today many people took forms, but not a single nomination was filed.”

top news
Want to give Hollywood an influx of Indian talent: Priyanka Chopra
Want to give Hollywood an influx of Indian talent: Priyanka Chopra
In memoir, Pranab blames Manmohan, Sonia for Cong’s defeat, says Modi govt’s first term autocratic
In memoir, Pranab blames Manmohan, Sonia for Cong’s defeat, says Modi govt’s first term autocratic
Shah plans Bengal visit as row over attack on Nadda escalates
Shah plans Bengal visit as row over attack on Nadda escalates
Cannot cure all ills of system, says top court
Cannot cure all ills of system, says top court
‘Independent ties with countries’: India pushes back against Russian minister’s comments
‘Independent ties with countries’: India pushes back against Russian minister’s comments
India’s first mRNA vaccine candidate gets nod for human clinical trials
India’s first mRNA vaccine candidate gets nod for human clinical trials
Mamata won’t send chief secy, police chief to Delhi on MHA summons
Mamata won’t send chief secy, police chief to Delhi on MHA summons
‘Women not given enough rights’: Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020
‘Women not given enough rights’: Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In